MOVES-HSBC, Goldman, Oppenheimer Europe, Lloyds, BNY Mellon

June 9 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT

The institutional arm of Swiss banking group SYZ & Co , appointed Katia Coudray as chief executive and head of OYSTER funds.

ROTHSCHILD

The company has appointed Peter Hindle as a director to lead a new team for its wealth management business, based in Manchester.

HSBC

The bank pledged a new era of higher dividends on Tuesday, laying out plans to slash nearly one in five jobs and shrink its investment bank by a third to combat sluggish growth across its sprawling empire.

GOLDMAN SACHS

Alexander Dibelius, one of Germany's most prominent investment bankers, will leave Goldman at the end of July, the bank said on Tuesday.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The investment manager appointed Elaine Leach to a newly created role of wealth director and Ryan Mitchell as associate portfolio manager in San Diego.

OPPENHEIMER EUROPE LTD

The unit of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, said it would set up a consumer M&A unit and hired Jeroen van den Heuvel from Rabobank to lead the team.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

The boutique investment bank appointed Nishant Bakaya as a managing director to its private capital advisory unit.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc appointed Adrian White as its chief operating officer.

PERMIRA DEBT MANAGERS

The debt manager appointed David Hirschmann as head of private credit to lead its direct lending fund.

Hirschmann joins from Babson Capital Europe, where he was a managing director within the direct lending team. He has fifteen years of experience in European credit.

CF PARTNERS

The investment firm said on Tuesday it appointed Vu Nguyen as a senior research analyst to its asset management investment team. Nguyen joins from investment research firm Sanford Bernstein.

J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The investment manager appointed Michael Ulrich as a fund manager to its UK opportunities fund.

Ulrich, who will start in early August, joins from F&C Asset Management, J O Hambro said on Tuesday.

TERRA CAPITAL PARTNERS

The alternative asset manager said it appointed Dan Hartman as managing director of investment originations.

Hartman, who has over 25 years of commercial real estate investment experience, joins from Ares Management.