MOVES-Barclays, BNY Mellon, ANZ, Gatehouse, Macquarie Securities

June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The world's No.1 custody bank named Alan Flanagan as global head of its new private equity and real estate (PE&RE) fund services unit.

The bank also hired Adam Gelder from Deutsche Bank as head of financial institutions for its corporate trust team in Europe the Middle East and Africa.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank boosted its fixed income syndicate desk by hiring Vi Davda from its own investor relations team.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

The Australian bank appointed Farhan Faruqui as CEO of its institutional client group with additional responsibility for relationship management across 34 markets.

ROTHSCHILD

The independent financial advisory group appointed Helen Watson as chief executive of UK Wealth Management business following the death of previous CEO Mark Kary.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The investment management arm of State Street Corp named Elliot Hentov head of policy and research of its official institutions group.

MACQUARIE SECURITIES

The institutional equities arm of Macquarie Group appointed Joseph Cacciabaudo as managing director in its U.S. equities sales and trading business.

GATEHOUSE BANK PLC

The London-based investment bank promoted Will Innes as vice president within its real estate investment team.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The European asset manager appointed Ian Smith and Paul Birchenough as co-managers of AXA Framlington Emerging Markets fund.

(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)