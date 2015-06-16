MOVES- Barclays, ThecityUK, Mizuho, CRUX

June 16 The following financial services
BARCLAYS PLC
Glenn Leighton, a managing director at Barclays within
balance sheet solutions for financial institutions, has left the
bank, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Mark Lewellen is to become sole head of debt capital markets
(DCM) and the risk solutions group (RSG), EMEA, at Barclays at
the end of June.
THECITYUK
The independent body to promote London's financial services
industry said John McFarlane will take over as its chairman in
September, succeeding Gerry Grimstone.
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The company has appointed Christian Heiberg as head of fixed
income trading within the Japanese bank's London operations.
CRUX ASSET MANAGEMENT
The independent fund management company appointed Karen
Zachary chief operating officer, effective July 15.
