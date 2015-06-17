MOVES- Royal Bank of Scotland, Macquarie Investment, Alva Capital

(Adds Fiera Capial, AssetMark, MainStay Investments, National
Public Finance)
June 17 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Sam Boughton has joined the corporate investment grade
syndicate team at RBS in London.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
The Tokyo-based company appointed Ryosei Hayashi as head of
the rates trading and sales business for Asia at Mitsubishi UFJ
Securities (HK) Ltd.
FIERA CAPITAL GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The U.S. operations of asset manager Fiera Capital Corp
, hired Thomas Clancy as senior vice president of
institutional markets.
ASSETMARK INC
The investment and consulting solution provider appointed
David Hutchinson to the newly created position of Midwest
divisional manager.
MAINSTAY INVESTMENTS
The mutual fund and exchange-traded fund distribution arm of
New York Life Insurance Co hired Dana Hartwell and Douglas Dhom
as senior regional vice presidents of its institutional
intermediary business.
NATIONAL PUBLIC FINANCE GUARANTEE CORP
The U.S-based indirect subsidiary of MBIA Inc
appointed Thomas Metzold from Eaton Vance Management to the
newly created role of head of capital markets.
MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The securities asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd
, Australia's top investment bank, appointed Austin
McBride as head of UK wholesale, based in London.
BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS
The asset management arm of BNP Paribas SA
appointed Matt Joyce as portfolio manager within its multi-asset
solutions group, headed by Charles Janssen.
ALVA CAPITAL
The investment firm appointed Andre Klotz as partner and
head of research.
AON HEWITT
The management consulting unit of Aon Plc appointed
Willi Thurnherr as chief executive for Switzerland, effective
Oct. 1.
CAPITAL CRANFIELD TRUSTEES
The independent trustee firm said it appointed Nicki
Mortimer as client director.
THE ASSOCIATION OF THE LUXEMBOURG FUND INDUSTRY
The representative body of the investment fund community in
Luxembourg appointed Denise Voss chairwoman, effective
immediately.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)