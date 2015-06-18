MOVES-HSBC, Wells Fargo, Republic First, Guggenheim Securities, Lazard

(Adds HSBC, Wells Fargo, Republic First Bancorp, Intermediate
Capital Group, Guggenheim securities and Schroders)
June 18 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC
Grainne Molloy is leaving HSBC, where she was a director in
loan syndications, after 16 years at the bank.
LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The unit of investment bank Lazard Ltd hired Leopold
Arminjon as a portfolio manager and analyst.
BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC
The wealth management group appointed Ghislaine Perry as
head of group marketing.
WELLS FARGO ADVISORS
The company hired five brokers to its main brokerage and
independent channel, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network,
over the last week from rival brokerages.
REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP INC
The parent company of Republic Bank named Lisa Bosley store
manager of its Marlton, New Jersey location.
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP
The asset manager hired Chris Austin as global head of
consultant relations, with particular responsibility for liquid
credit strategies.
GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES
The investment banking and capital markets division of
Guggenheim Partners appointed David Magstadt senior managing
director in its healthcare investment banking group.
SCHRODERS PLC
The asset manager's UK Institutional business appointed John
Griffiths as head of UK institutional sales and business
development.
MOMENTUM GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The global investment arm of Momentum Investments Inc hired
Andy Davies as head of UK retail sales.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)