MOVES-HSBC, Wells Fargo, Republic First, Guggenheim Securities, Lazard

June 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

HSBC

Grainne Molloy is leaving HSBC, where she was a director in loan syndications, after 16 years at the bank.

LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

The unit of investment bank Lazard Ltd hired Leopold Arminjon as a portfolio manager and analyst.

BROOKS MACDONALD GROUP PLC

The wealth management group appointed Ghislaine Perry as head of group marketing.

WELLS FARGO ADVISORS

The company hired five brokers to its main brokerage and independent channel, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, over the last week from rival brokerages.

REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP INC

The parent company of Republic Bank named Lisa Bosley store manager of its Marlton, New Jersey location.

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP

The asset manager hired Chris Austin as global head of consultant relations, with particular responsibility for liquid credit strategies.

GUGGENHEIM SECURITIES

The investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners appointed David Magstadt senior managing director in its healthcare investment banking group.

SCHRODERS PLC

The asset manager's UK Institutional business appointed John Griffiths as head of UK institutional sales and business development.

MOMENTUM GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The global investment arm of Momentum Investments Inc hired Andy Davies as head of UK retail sales. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)