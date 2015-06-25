MOVES- RiverNorth, Integro, Berenberg

June 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm appointed Philip Bartow as a portfolio manager.

INTEGRO LTD

The insurance brokerage and risk management firm said it appointed Ben Rubin to a new role of principal and head of mergers & acquisitions as it tries to expand in logistics, healthcare and other specialty areas through acquisitions.

BERENBERG

The German private bank appointed Manfred Schlumberger as chief investment officer, effective Jan. 1, 2016.

JP MORGAN

The bank has hired Shakir Iqbal as head of cash equity sales for the Middle East, North Africa and frontier markets. Iqbal was previously director of MENA and frontier market equity sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

MORGAN STANLEY

The U.S. bank has beefed up its insurance coverage by poaching Christian de Monte from Barclays.

WORLD BANK

Doris Herrera-Pol, a well known figure in the public sector world, is retiring to spend more time with her family. Herrera-Pol will step down as director and global head of capital markets on Nov. 12, having held the position since 2007.

CITIGROUP INC

The U.S. bank will combine its retail banking and mortgage operations under Jonathan Larsen, the current global head of retail banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank appointed Diane Schueneman as a non-executive director, with immediate effect. Schueneman has worked for 37 years at Merrill Lynch and currently is a non-executive Director of ICAP Plc.

RELIGARE CAPITAL MARKETS

The Asia-focused emerging markets investment bank named Stephen Conway as head of trading of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

E&Y said Alexa Claybon has joined the firm from the U.S. Treasury Office of Tax Policy as a Principal in the National Tax Department - Quantitative Services in Washington, D.C.

SAVILLS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The property investment manager appointed James Bury to the new role of chief operating officer.

KFW

Horst Seissinger is to retire from his position as head of debt capital markets at the German government-guaranteed agency, according to a source familiar with the matter.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS

The insurance and reinsurance broker appointed Simon Weaver as chief executive of its Singapore office, and to the newly-created role of regional CEO for south-east Asia. Weaver will move from Miller and is due to start on Sept. 1. (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)