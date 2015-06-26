MOVES- Bank of America, Deloitte, Bank of Georgia

June 26 The following financial services
NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO
The insurance company appointed Senior Vice president Mark
Madgett as the head of its agency department, which manages
12,000 agents across the United States.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank has named Chris Gammons and Alex To as co-heads of
Asia-Pacific investment banking, according to an internal memo
obtained by Reuters on Friday.
DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP
The firm appointed Robert Burns, a Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp (FDIC) veteran, to boost its banking and securities
regulatory services.
BANK OF GEORGIA HOLDINGS PLC
The holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia appointed Hanna
Loikkanen as an independent non-executive director, effective
immediately.
