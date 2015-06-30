MOVES- Julius Baer, Cantor Fitzgerald Europe

(Adds GVQ Investment Management,TSB Banking Group, Hyperion
Insurance Group, Credit Suisse AG)
June 30 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CANTOR FITZGERALD EUROPE
The unit of Cantor Fitzgerald & Co appointed Philip Dixon
chief operating officer.
JULIUS BAER INTERNATIONAL LTD LONDON
The unit of Swiss bank Julius Baer Group Ltd said
it had appointed Hector Sants as chairman, effective July 1.
CREDIT SUISSE AG
Juergen Schlangenotto is leaving BNP Paribas to
join Credit Suisse as senior managing director in Germany from
October, a spokeswoman for the Swiss bank said.
TSB BANKING GROUP PLC
The British bank appointed Miguel Montes and Tomas Varela
non-executive directors, effective immediately.
GVQ INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The London-based specialist fund manager appointed Jane
Tufnell as non-executive chairman.
HYPERION INSURANCE GROUP
The employee-owned insurance and reinsurance intermediary
group, appointed Oliver Corbett chief financial officer,
replacing Eric Fady.
