MOVES- BMO Global, Helios Investment, Guy Carpenter

(Adds Renaissance Capital, Credit Suisse, Kempen Capital,
Hermes Investment, U.S. Bancorp, Grant Thornton)
July 1 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of BMO Financial Group appointed James
Tomlinson sales director in its UK wholesale team.
CREDIT SUISSE
Newly installed Credit Suisse Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam
has made his first appointments at the Swiss bank, a Credit
Suisse spokesman said, confirming what a source close to the
situation had told Reuters on Wednesday.
HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The firm has hired Patrick Marshall to a newly created role
as Head of Private Debt and CLOs, it announced on Wednesday.
KEMPEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The unit of Dutch merchant bank Kempen & Co NV, appointed
Roul Haerden as senior portfolio manager to its multi-management
team, effective August.
U.S. BANCORP
The wealth management unit of the firm appointed Jim Kirk as
wealth management adviser for the private client reserve of U.S.
Bank in St. Paul, Minnesota.
GRANT THORNTON
The tax and advisory firm has named Paul Raleigh global
leader for growth and advisory services, effective Wednesday.
HELIOS INVESTMENT PARTNERS LLP
Emerging markets banker Alex von Sponeck has resurfaced at
Africa-focused investment firm Helios Investment Partners after
leaving Bank of America Merrill Lynch in March.
GUY CARPENTER & CO LLC
The risk and reinsurance unit of Marsh & McLennan Co Inc
appointed Tim Gardner chief executive of its U.S.
operations, effective Aug. 1.
ALLFUNDS BANK
The Madrid-based bank has named Simon Shapland as head of UK
and Ireland, effective immediately.
DUET GROUP
The London-based asset management company appointed Michel
Danechi as fund manager and Kalim Aziz as research analyst.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The unit of Russia-based investment fund ONEXIM group,
appointed Elena Kolchina as director of fixed income desk
strategist and credit analyst.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)