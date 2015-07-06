MOVES-Tullett Prebon, AMG, BlueBay

(Adds AMG)
TULLETT PREBON PLC
The alternative investments arm of the interdealer broker
appointed Michael McKell head of real estate secondaries to
trade open-ended and specialist real estate
funds.
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC
The asset manager appointed Robert Bee as director, head of
distribution, in the UK.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The London-based fixed income manager appointed Soumyanshu
Bhattacharya as institutional portfolio manager in its emerging
markets sovereign team.
SHAWBROOK GROUP PLC
The new British bank said it had appointed Iain Cornish as
chairman with immediate effect.
