MOVES-Citigroup, JP Morgan, Tullett Prebon, AMG, BlueBay

(Adds Moelis & Co, BNP Paribas, Fortress Investment Group,
Robert W. Baird & Co, Citigroup Inc)
July 6 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank promoted Michael Lavelle to head of UK and Ireland
corporate and investment banking and vice chairman of EMEA CIB
with immediate effect, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank said Stacey Friedman, 47, would succeed Steve
Cutler as the bank's general counsel early next year.
BNP PARIBAS
Head of corporate finance in Germany, Peter Voelker-Albert,
has left the French bank to join Santander as head of
global banking & markets for Germany, Austria and Switzerland,
starting on Oct. 1, according to an internal memo seen by
Reuters.
ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO
Financial services firm Robert W. Baird & Co appointed Chase
Sanders as managing director in the technology and services team
of its global investment banking business.
MOELIS & CO
The boutique investment bank has hired veteran oil and gas
investment banker David Cunningham in its Houston office,
according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday.
FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC's
Jeff Feig, co-chief investment officer of hedge fund
Fortress Investment's macro fund, is leaving the company after
less than a year, with Michael Novogratz becoming sole CIO,
three sources with knowledge of the changes said.
TULLETT PREBON PLC
The alternative investments arm of the interdealer broker
appointed Michael McKell head of real estate secondaries to
trade open-ended and specialist real estate
funds.
AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC
The asset manager appointed Robert Bee as director, head of
distribution, in the UK.
BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP
The London-based fixed income manager appointed Soumyanshu
Bhattacharya as institutional portfolio manager in its emerging
markets sovereign team.
SHAWBROOK GROUP PLC
The new British bank said it had appointed Iain Cornish as
chairman with immediate effect.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover and Lehar Maan)