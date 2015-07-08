MOVES-Barclays, JP Morgan Asset Management, BNY Mellon, Aviva

(Adds U.S. Bank Wealth Management, Deimos Asset Management LLC,
Willis North America)
BARCLAYS PLC
The British lender has ousted Chief Executive Antony Jenkins
after three years in the post, saying it had decided new blood
would help accelerate strategic change at the bank and boost
shareholder returns.
JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of JP Morgan Chase & Co appointed
Louis-Charles Nerot sales manager in its France financial
advisory team. Based in Paris, Nerot will report to Stephane
Vonthron, head of the financial advisory team.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of U.S. Bancorp, said Jamie Wells has been
appointed director of wealth planning at Ascent Private Capital
Management's Center for Wealth Impact in Denver.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of insurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc
appointed Fred Zutel senior vice president at its Miami
office.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
BNY Mellon appointed Ned Siegel as senior sales executive
for its private equity and real estate fund services unit to
cover the Americas. Siegel will join BNY Mellon after 22 years
with State Street Corp.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The global asset management business of Aviva Plc appointed
Giles Parkinson as global equities fund manager.
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP
The Ohio-based financial services company announced that
Greg Carmichael, current chief operating officer, will assume
the role of CEO, effective Nov. 1.
LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The London-based asset manager appointed Professor Paul
Sweeting as Head of Research of its Solutions Group.
DEIMOS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The New York-based hedge fund manager appointed Paul Orwicz
managing director and portfolio manager.
