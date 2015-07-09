MOVES- Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs

(Adds BMO Financial Group, Moelis & Co)
BARCLAYS
The British bank is moving one of its top prime brokerage
executives, Nathan Davison, from Hong Kong to London to take on
an expanded role, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Davison, who heads prime brokerage sales in Asia, the unit that
provides services such as clearing trades and lending money to
hedge funds, will expand his role to also cover Europe, the
sources said. He starts in London in August.
CREDIT SUISSE
The Swiss bank appointed Selina Sia head of its greater
China equity research for private banking and wealth management.
GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL
The financial services firm appointed Lord Anthony Grabiner
as non-executive director. He joins Claes Dahlbaeck and Brian
Griffiths as non-executive directors of GSI, which is part of
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
BMO FINANCIAL GROUP
BMO Financial named David Sloper head of product management
for its asset management business in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa (EMEA).
MOELIS & CO
The independent investment bank appointed Costas Kalisperas
managing director to provide financial and strategic advice to
retail clients.
MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The securities asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd
appointed Peter Douvos as head of EMEA consultant relations,
based in London.
QATAR FIRST BANK
The Islamic bank focused on private banking and wealth
management appointed Ziad Makkawi as its chief executive
officer.
BAIRD
Julien Darmon rejoined the investment bank as managing
director in its European investment banking group.
LIQUIDNET
The global institutional trading network appointed Chris
Dennis as head of US fixed income sales, based in New York.
MIRABAUD SECURITIES
The brokerage and corporate finance arm of the Swiss bank
appointed Patrick Mayhew to lead the equity sales team, and Will
Draper to head equity research in its secondary brokerage
business.
BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS LP
The California-based investment advisory firm announced the
appointment of Anita Krishnamoorthy as director of Brandes Asia
on Wednesday.
