MOVES-Standard Chartered, Ernst & Young, Marsh, ING

(Adds Ernst & Young, RenCap and Marsh)
July 20 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank announced a new management team led by group Chief
Executive Bill Winters as a part of its effort to save $1.8
billion in costs by the end of 2017.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The audit firm appointed Rohan Sachdev global insurance
emerging markets leader.
RENCAP SECURITIES INC
The U.S. unit of investment bank Renaissance Capital named
Victor Lugo director of fixed income currencies and commodities
(FICC) sales, effective Monday.
MARSH
Insurance broking and risk management company Marsh, a unit
of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Don Bailey as head of
global sales.
THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT LTD
The unit of insurance provider Thomas Miller Group appointed
Bruce Ely-Johnston as business development director.
ING
Seasoned bond market banker Eden Riche joined ING's
syndicate desk last month as managing director, head of emerging
market and high yield syndicate.
CIMB GROUP
The Malaysia-based investment bank appointed two new
directors, Mohd Nasir Ahmad and Lee Kok Kwan, effective
immediately.
SAVILLS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The property investment manager appointed Will Johnson and
Ataru Hayashi as associate directors in its Japan investment
team.
TILNEY BESTINVEST
The investment and financial planning group appointed Roy
Smith as director of financial planning.
LEGAL & GENERAL PROPERTY
The unit of asset manager Legal & General Investment
Management Ltd named Richard Poyser leasing manager of retail
and leisure development in Bracknell Town Centre.
AL HILAL BANK
The chairman of Abu Dhabi's government-owned bank has
resigned, a week after the chief executive quit, sources aware
of the matter told Reuters on Monday.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Kshitiz Goliya in
Bengaluru)