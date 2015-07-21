MOVES-Barclays, Nomura, HSBC, Permal

(Adds Permal Group, HSBC, U.S. Bank Wealth Management)
July 21 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank hired Russell Ballato and Chris Tyrer as senior
energy traders to help it raise its presence in the business,
according to an internal memo.
BLACKROCK INCOME STRATEGIES TRUST PLC
The unit of world's largest money manager, BlackRock Inc
, appointed Julian Lloyd Sinclair as non-executive
director, effective immediately.
BNP PARIBAS SA
Alexander Karolev has left HSBC to join BNP Paribas
as emerging markets debt syndicate manager, according to market
sources.
PERMAL GROUP
The asset manager said Terrence Purcell joined the company
as executive vice president, portfolio management, on Sunday.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager said it appointed Daniel Wani managing
director of trust and wealth planning for the Private Client
Reserve of U.S. Bank.
HSBC
HSBC appointed Gregory Pierce head of markets, Americas,
effective Sept. 1.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The Japanese investment banking and brokerage group
appointed Shengbo Tang as head of insurance and non-bank
financials research for Hong Kong and China.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The asset management company appointed Madeleine Senior as
head of Australia and New Zealand to replace Rohan Singh, who
will become head of Singapore and South East Asia.
OPPENHEIMER EUROPE
The European unit of investment bank Oppenheimer Holdings
Inc appointed Scott Beattie and David Kent as managing
directors of its newly established debt capital markets and
syndication business in the region.
IG GROUP HOLDINGS
The online stockbroking and trading company said Chief
Executive Tim Howkins will retire in October.
ROTHSCHILD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
The asset management unit of financial advisory group
Rothschild appointed Joseph Gill as managing director, effective
Monday.
GFT GROUP
The German business and technology consultancy appointed
Manish Neoliya as principal consultant of its risk practice.
INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES INC
The proxy investment adviser appointed Georgina Marshall as
head of global research.
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
Bruce Cairnduff, Credit Agricole's Asia debt capital markets
head, is relocating to London, according to sources familiar
with the matter.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Kshitiz Goliya in
Bengaluru)