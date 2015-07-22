MOVES-BofA Merrill, Lloyds Bank Commercial, Barclays

(Adds Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking,)

July 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The financial group said Perry Pelos, executive vice president and group head of commercial banking, will also lead its corporate banking and treasury management lines of business.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The unit of Lloyds Banking Group Plc said Kristan Gochee would head of its North America ABS Syndicate, based in New York.

It also appointed Rick Pacitto and Nick Tucker as liquidity specialists to its London business development team.

JP MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD

The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Adam Pillay as real estate Asia pacific platform specialist.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Jason Cox, co-head of Asia Pacific global capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has resigned after working more than 10 years there, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank named Alexander Harrison head of corporate banking for Asia to grow its business in the region.

INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC

The UK-based asset manager hired Malcolm White as UK distribution director.

HISCOX LTD

The global specialist insurer appointed Nicole Goodwin as chief underwriting officer of Hiscox USA.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The unit of Italian bank UniCredit SpA appointed Kevin Choy as portfolio manager.

CAPITAL GROUP COS INC

James Rothenberg, chairman of U.S. fund manager Capital Group, died on Tuesday due to a heart attack, the company said. Rothenberg was 69.

KKR & CO

The private equity firm said it has hired Atsushi Saito, the former chief executive of Tokyo bourse operator Japan Exchange Group Inc, as chairman of its Japan operations.

NEPTUNE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The London-based fund management company appointed Joshua Ausden as head of client investment strategy, effective September.

CVC CREDIT PARTNERS

The global asset management and investment group, owned by CVC Group and Resource America Inc, appointed Chris Fowler as managing director of its private debt team.

MASTERCRAFT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD

The Hong Kong-based investment holding company appointed Wong Shuk Fong as an executive director, effective Wednesday.