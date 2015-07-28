MOVES- AIG, Citigroup, Barclays, Zurich Insurance

July 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

The U.S. insurer said it was acquiring investment management firm First Principles Capital Management and named the firm's chief executive, Douglas Dachille, as its chief investment officer.

CITIGROUP

The firm has hired Valery Barrier as head of equity capital markets for France, Benelux and Switzerland.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank said it has hired Nicholas Apostolatos, a Morgan Stanley veteran, as a managing director on its healthcare banking team in New York, its third senior hire in the healthcare sector this year.

BARCLAYS BANK (SUISSE) SA

The unit of Barclays Plc appointed Alexander Sandborg and Ulf Snellman directors in its wealth and investment management team in Switzerland.

ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP

The company appointed Kevin Leong the head of customer, distribution and marketing for its Global Corporate in Asia Pacific (GCiAP) division. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan)