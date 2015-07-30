MOVES- ANZ, Lazard, US Bank, BTIG

July 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD

The company appointed Alan Roch in the expanded role of head of debt syndicate, Asia Pacific.

LAZARD LTD

The boutique investment bank hired Eric Medow from Citigroup Inc to help lead its tech, media and telecom group.

MERCER

The consultancy firm, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc , appointed Steven Blackie its UK head of investments.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The insurance and reinsurance broker appointed Thomas Messer as regional leader of aviation in Latin America.

US BANK

The unit of U.S. Bancorp named Robert Zellers as senior portfolio manager in its Private Client Reserve's Madison, Wisconsin office.

BTIG LLC

The financial services firm said Steven Rockwell joined the firm as a managing director in its investment banking group. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan)