MOVES- Credit Suisse, BMO Financial, Impax Asset Management, Natixis

Aug 3 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The bank appointed Harald Reczek the head of EMEA and Swiss
distribution in its asset management division, effective
immediately. Reczek joins from Deutsche Bank AG's
asset and wealth management division in Switzerland.
BMO FINANCIAL GROUP
The Canadian bank appointed Monique Chan chief executive of
BMO Private Bank Asia. Chan previously worked at Edmond de
Rothschild Group, where she was CEO and head of Asia.
IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP
The company appointed Sally Bridgeland and Lindsey Brace
Martinez as non-executive directors. Mark White, who has served
on the Board since January 2008, is stepping down to fulfill
other commitments, Impax said.
NATIXIS SA
The investment bank named Raghu Narain as the head of its
Asia-Pacific corporate advisory division. Naraon was previously
with RBS Asia. It also appointed Yves Shen as director of the
corporate advisory team. Shen joins from RBS.
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)