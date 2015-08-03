MOVES-Rothschild, Credit Suisse, BMO, Impax, Willis Group

(Adds Willis North America)

Aug 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

The unit of a unit of insurance broker Willis Group Holdings Plc named Ben Norris as managing partner, Willis of Alabama, effective immediately.

CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG

The bank appointed Harald Reczek the head of EMEA and Swiss distribution in its asset management division, effective immediately. Reczek joins from Deutsche Bank AG's asset and wealth management division in Switzerland.

BMO FINANCIAL GROUP

The Canadian bank appointed Monique Chan chief executive of BMO Private Bank Asia. Chan previously worked at Edmond de Rothschild Group, where she was CEO and head of Asia.

ROTHSCHILD GROUP

The U.S. asset management business of privately held Rothschild Group appointed Jennifer Kulp managing director and head of North America retail distribution, effective Sept. 1.

IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP

The company appointed Sally Bridgeland and Lindsey Brace Martinez non-executive directors. Mark White, who has served on the board since January 2008, is stepping down to fulfill other commitments, Impax said.

NATIXIS SA

The investment bank named Raghu Narain as the head of its Asia-Pacific corporate advisory division. Narain was previously with RBS Asia. It also appointed Yves Shen director of the corporate advisory team. Shen joins from RBS. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)