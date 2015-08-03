MOVES-Rothschild, Credit Suisse, BMO, Impax, Willis Group

(Adds Willis North America)
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of a unit of insurance broker Willis Group Holdings
Plc named Ben Norris as managing partner, Willis of
Alabama, effective immediately.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The bank appointed Harald Reczek the head of EMEA and Swiss
distribution in its asset management division, effective
immediately. Reczek joins from Deutsche Bank AG's
asset and wealth management division in Switzerland.
BMO FINANCIAL GROUP
The Canadian bank appointed Monique Chan chief executive of
BMO Private Bank Asia. Chan previously worked at Edmond de
Rothschild Group, where she was CEO and head of Asia.
ROTHSCHILD GROUP
The U.S. asset management business of privately held
Rothschild Group appointed Jennifer Kulp managing director and
head of North America retail distribution, effective Sept. 1.
IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP
The company appointed Sally Bridgeland and Lindsey Brace
Martinez non-executive directors. Mark White, who has served on
the board since January 2008, is stepping down to fulfill other
commitments, Impax said.
NATIXIS SA
The investment bank named Raghu Narain as the head of its
Asia-Pacific corporate advisory division. Narain was previously
with RBS Asia. It also appointed Yves Shen director of the
corporate advisory team. Shen joins from RBS.
