MOVES-Evercore, Portcullis, Standard Chartered

Aug 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

The investment banking advisory firm appointed Jarrett Vitulli as a managing director to its private capital advisory business.

PORTCULLIS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The Malta-based asset management firm said it appointed David Barry chief executive, effective immediately.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse has named investment banker Rob Jolliffe as Managing Director responsible for all of the German exchange operator's sales activities, it said on Wednesday.

RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The UK-based investment management firm named Nick Liddle as an investment director in its Edinburgh office.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The Asia-focused bank appointed Mark Smith, currently at rival HSBC, its new chief risk officer. Smith will oversee credit, market and operational risk at Standard Chartered.

RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK

Jorn Nielsen has been appointed general manager and member of the management, the financial institution said on Wednesday. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)