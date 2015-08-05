MOVES-Evercore, Portcullis, Standard Chartered

(Adds Evercore, Portcullis, Deutsche Boerse, Rathbones)
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
The investment banking advisory firm appointed Jarrett
Vitulli as a managing director to its private capital advisory
business.
PORTCULLIS ASSET MANAGEMENT
The Malta-based asset management firm said it appointed
David Barry chief executive, effective immediately.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Deutsche Boerse has named investment banker Rob Jolliffe as
Managing Director responsible for all of the German exchange
operator's sales activities, it said on Wednesday.
RATHBONE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The UK-based investment management firm named Nick Liddle as
an investment director in its Edinburgh office.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The Asia-focused bank appointed Mark Smith, currently at
rival HSBC, its new chief risk officer. Smith will
oversee credit, market and operational risk at Standard
Chartered.
RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK
Jorn Nielsen has been appointed general manager and member
of the management, the financial institution said on Wednesday.
