MOVES- Standard Chartered, Citigroup, Berenberg, BlackRock

(Adds Citigroup, BlackRock, Mirabaud Asset Management, Momentum
Global Investment Management)
Aug 10 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank has hired Stephen Roti from Nomura to be its global
head of corporate equity derivatives.
BLACKROCK INC
The world's largest money manager named Jan Bratteberg as
head of its iShares business in the Nordics.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank has appointed a former U.S. military intelligence
officer to head its sanctions compliance in New York, where the
Asia-focused bank's conduct is under scrutiny from authorities.
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The online trading platform provider said Chief Financial
Officer Chris Hill would leave early next year to join British
investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown Plc as CFO.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The division of Royal Bank of Canada, said it hired
two financial advisers from Stifel Financial Corp.
Brothers Michael Starr and Daniel Starr, also known as the Starr
Group, were part of Stifel's New York City office and have $2.3
million in production.
UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS
The firm said it hired five brokers Thomas McDonald, T.
Brandon Cox, Arthur Klugh, Jim Charbonneau and Taber Brown,in
South Carolina who will run the firm's first two offices in the
state.
BNY MELLON
Investment management firm said it appointed Scott Fleming
regional president in its wealth management unit's office based
in Denver.
CAROLON CAPITAL LTD
Global financial advisory firm said it appointed Joanne
Verkuilen global head of client services.
MIRABAUD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management unit of Mirabaud Group appointed James
Southern as sales director of its UK distribution team,
effective September.
MOMENTUM GLOBAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The global investment arm of Momentum Investments Inc
appointed Alex Garton head of UK institutional sales, effective
Monday.
BERENBERG
The privately owned German bank said it appointed Mickey
Levy chief U.S. and Asia economist.
NORDEA ASSET MANAGEMENT
The largest money manager in the Nordic region has appointed
Mark Lovett equity chief investment officer and member of its
senior executive management group.
DUBAI PROPERTIES GROUP
The company owned by the emirate's ruler has appointed
Abdullatif AlMulla chief executive, it said in a statement.
LOMBARD ODIER INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management unit of Lombard Odier Group appointed
Gregor Gawron to lead its newly formed insurance linked
strategies team.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)