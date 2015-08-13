MOVES- Lloyds Bank, Julius Baer, Berenberg Bank

(Adds BankUnited, Royal Bank of Canada, Middlefield banking
company)
Aug 13 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANKUNITED INC
The wholly owned subsidiary of BankUnited Inc said it
appointed Ian Norkin executive vice president, retail executive,
for its West Coast market.
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA
The bank has hired a new semiconductor investment banker,
John McClure, who joins from Intel Corp, according to
an internal memo and the banker's LinkedIn page.
MIDDLEFIELD BANKING COMPANY
The company said Eric Hollinger, who is the current senior
vice president of commercial lending, will become its senior
lender.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The Lloyds Banking Group Plc unit appointed Thomas
Sandberg as an associate director to its relationship solutions
team within the financial institutions business.
Sandberg joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and had
previously spent two years at RBS.
JULIUS BAER
The Swiss private bank said it had named Jimmy Lee as head
of its Asia Pacific business as of Oct. 1, acquiring a top
official from rival Credit Suisse Group.
THE EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM
The euro zone's bailout fund promoted Cosimo Pacciani to
chief risk officer. Pacciani, who has been the deputy head of
risk at the rescue fund since May 2014, previously worked with
Royal Bank of Scotland for 10 years.
BERENBERG BANK
The European investment bank appointed Kallum Pickering as
senior UK economist, effective Aug. 10.
Pickering, who joins from BNP Paribas, will lead
the UK macroeconomic commentary and analysis in London, the
company said.
COPPER ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC
The equity investment manager appointed Brandon Farr as
senior quantitative analyst in its investment team. Farr joined
from State Street Global Advisors in the second quarter, Copper
Rock said.
(Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)