MOVES-KPMG, Investec, Savills Investment

UBS GROUP AG
Oliver Radeke, who was head of German and Austrian financial
institutions and corporate debt capital markets at UBS, has left
the bank, according to sources familiar with the matter.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
Jefferies has hired Jeff Pranaitis, an investment banker at
Raymond James Financial, to head safety, security and protection
services at the global investment banking firm, according to
people familiar with the matter.
KPMG
The accounting and consulting firm appointed Rob Clayton as
an insurance tax team partner, effective Oct. 1.
INVESTEC GROUP PLC
Investec Securities, a part of Investec Group, said it had
hired Roger Lee to its large-cap pan-European sales team.
BREVAN HOWARD
Leading European hedge fund Brevan Howard has hired a former
top interest rates trader at British bank RBS Group Plc,
Jezri Mohideen, a regulatory filing showed.
SAVILLS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The property investment manager appointed Andreas Trumpp as
head of its research team in Germany.
DUET-CI CAPITAL
The joint venture between Duet Group and CI Capital said it
had hired Amr Helal to head its $300-million private equity fund
for investing in Egyptian businesses.
