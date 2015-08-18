MOVES- Wells Fargo Capital Finance, BNY Mellon, Nomura

Aug 18 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WELLS FARGO CAPITAL FINANCE
A unit of Wells Fargo & Co named Nick Lawrence
managing director for supply chain finance in Europe.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The world's No.1 custody bank appointed Mariano Giralt head
of its global tax services operations.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Japan's largest investment bank hired Harry Ng as head of
Nomura Trust Co (Singapore) Ltd (NTS) and Wealth Planning
Strategy & Solutions, Asia ex-Japan.
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)