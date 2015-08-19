MOVES-Mizuho Securities, TA Associates, New Capital

(Adds Wedgewood Partners)
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Mizuho Securities USA Inc, the U.S. investment banking unit
of Mizuho Financial, appointed Eric Shenker head of its U.S.
equity trading division.
TA ASSOCIATES
The private equity firm said it hired four investment
executives as vice presidents for its offices in London, Boston
and Menlo Park.
NEW CAPITAL
The specialist investment firm appointed John Leahy as
specialist UK equity fund manager. Leahy will be based in London
and will manage a dedicated UK equity fund.
WEDGEWOOD PARTNERS INC
The St. Louis-based investment adviser appointed William
Thomas as chief compliance and chief administrative officer.
