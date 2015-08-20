MOVES-London Pensions Fund Authority, Alceda, Columbia Threadneedle

(Adds Deutsche Bank, BNY Mellon, BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Barclays)

Aug 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank has hired James McNiven Young from Goldman Sachs to work in its liability management team, according to a source familiar with the matter.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The world's No.1 custody bank appointed Michael J. Maglio as senior director and team leader of ultra-high net worth clients for its wealth management unit in Pittsburgh.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed Gail Nursey managing director of business development for Florida West region between Tampa and Naples.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank has hired Francois Villemain to work in its French financial institutions debt capital markets business, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

LONDON PENSIONS FUND AUTHORITY

The authority said Merrick Cockell would take over as its acting chairman. Cockell joined its board in 2010 and he has been deputy chairman since 2013.

ALCEDA

The European fund structuring firm appointed Manuela Froehlich to lead its client relationship management team. Alceda said Froehlich would serve strategic partners as of September.

COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE

The asset management firm appointed Jeremy Smith the head of its UK equity research team. Smith will join Columbia Threadneedle in September from Liberum Capital. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)