MOVES-London Pensions Fund Authority, Alceda, Columbia Threadneedle

DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank has hired James McNiven Young from Goldman Sachs
to work in its liability management team, according to a
source familiar with the matter.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The world's No.1 custody bank appointed Michael J. Maglio as
senior director and team leader of ultra-high net worth clients
for its wealth management unit in Pittsburgh.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp appointed
Gail Nursey managing director of business development for
Florida West region between Tampa and Naples.
BARCLAYS PLC
The bank has hired Francois Villemain to work in its French
financial institutions debt capital markets business, according
to two sources familiar with the matter.
LONDON PENSIONS FUND AUTHORITY
The authority said Merrick Cockell would take over as its
acting chairman. Cockell joined its board in 2010 and he has
been deputy chairman since 2013.
ALCEDA
The European fund structuring firm appointed Manuela
Froehlich to lead its client relationship management team.
Alceda said Froehlich would serve strategic partners as of
September.
COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE
The asset management firm appointed Jeremy Smith the head of
its UK equity research team. Smith will join Columbia
Threadneedle in September from Liberum Capital.
