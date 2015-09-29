MOVES-LSE Group, HSBC, Finisterre

(Adds Lifeline Capital, Bank of the West, Cardinal Bank)
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC
LSEG said on Tuesday it appointed Nikhil Rathi as chief
executive of London Stock Exchange Plc effective immediately.
HSBC
The bank named Sean Henderson as deputy head of debt capital
markets (DCM), Asia Pacific and head of capital financing,
Singapore, effective immediately.
ASPECT CAPITAL LTD
The UK-based investment manager appointed Hobson Barnes
director of European sales.
LIFELINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The asset manager said it appointed William Ketterer as
chief investment officer.
BANK OF THE WEST
The bank said it appointed Ed Kleist as senior private
client adviser of the wealth management group, based in Denver.
CARDINAL BANK
The bank said it promoted Fabiola Tapia to assistant vice
president and manager of its Greensboro Banking Office in
McLean, Virginia.
FINISTERRE CAPITAL LLP
The emerging markets fund manager named Damien Buchet as
chief investment officer for Total Return Strategies.
