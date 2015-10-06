MOVES- Citigroup, Societe Generale, Ace Group

Oct 6 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank has appointed Usman Ahmed as chief executive of its
Bahrain business as well as its Islamic investment banking
division.
ACE GROUP
The property and casualty insurer, a unit of Ace Ltd
, appointed Sivakumaran Divakaran as marine risk manager
for Asia Pacific.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank named Marie Vinnell as director of the newly
established infrastructure financial advisory team in Australia.
The bank also appointed Antoine Toussaint as chief country
officer and chief executive in Saudi Arabia.
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)