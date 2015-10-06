MOVES-Citi, Deutsche Asset, Visa, EY

(Adds Visa, Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, Ernst & Young,
BlueMountain)
Oct 6 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
Former U.S. SEC executive Gregg Berman has joined the firm's
Financial Services Organization (FSO) as a principal focusing on
market risk and data analytics.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank has appointed Usman Ahmed as chief executive of its
Bahrain business as well as its Islamic investment banking
division.
DEUTSCHE ASSET & WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The unit of Deutsche Bank AG, appointed Hilary
Aldridge and Alex Sloane equity market investment specialists in
its UK active asset management business.
VISA INC
The debit and credit card company named Demetrios Marantis
as senior vice president, global government relations.
ACE GROUP
The property and casualty insurer, a unit of Ace Ltd
, appointed Sivakumaran Divakaran as marine risk manager
for Asia Pacific.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank named Marie Vinnell as director of the newly
established infrastructure financial advisory team in Australia.
The bank also appointed Antoine Toussaint as chief country
officer and chief executive in Saudi Arabia.
MERCER
Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc's unit named Terri Lucas UK
client growth leader.
BLUEMOUNTAIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The private investment firm named Summer Jarratt as client
adviser overseeing its West Coast business development and
client service.
BROWN SHIPLEY
UK-based private bank named Don Smith deputy chief
investment officer and Paul Spann private client director.
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)