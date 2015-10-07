MOVES-Morgan Stanley, T Rowe Price, Bfinance

(Adds Highland Capital Management, Nomura, Eni)
Oct 7 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank has appointed longtime Credit Suisse Group AG
technology banker Anthony Armstrong to help lead its
global technology mergers and acquisitions group, according to a
Morgan Stanley memo seen by Reuters.
T ROWE PRICE INC
The investment manager appointed Elsie Chan head of
intermediary sales for Asia, excluding Japan and Australia.
BFINANCE
The privately owned investment consultancy firm appointed
Geraint Morgan director of portfolio monitoring and Gwenaelle
Rose an analyst in public markets research.
HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
The Dallas-based investment management firm, named Patrick
McDaniel as national sales manager for its independent
broker-dealer channel.
NOMURA
Peter Hurd has taken on the role as Head of EMEA High Yield
and Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Nomura, banking sources
said.
ENI SPA
The former head of trading at the Italian oil and gas
company, Marco Alvera, has left the company after 10 years of
service, a spokeswoman for the oil major said.
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)