MOVES-HSBC, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Cantor Fitzgerald

HSBC HOLDINGS
The bank has appointed Elena Garcia-Hernandez to work on the
corporate and emerging markets desk, while its other bankers are
relocating to various offices across the globe.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The investment bank's asset and wealth management division
appointed Socra Kelly-Scholte as EMEA Head of Pension Solutions
& Advisory, effective Dec. 1.
J.P. MORGAN CHASE & CO
The bank's asset management division, J.P. Morgan Asset
Management, said Sorca Kelly-Scholte has joined as EMEA head of
pension solutions & advisory.
CANTOR FITZGERALD
Europe has hired four executives from financial services
firm Shore Capital for its Edinburgh office.
