MOVES- Citigroup, MSCI, Haitong Securities

CITIGROUP INC
The financial services group has appointed Elinor Hoover
co-head of investment banking for consumer products, a role she
will share with Jeffrey Schackner, according to an internal memo
seen by Reuters.
MSCI INC
The portfolio management company said its board of directors
had appointed C.D. Baer Pettit chief operating officer and Diana
Tidd head of equity index products worldwide.
HAITONG SECURITIES
The Chinese investment bank said it had hired four personnel
to its equities team as it continues its international expansion
plan.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)