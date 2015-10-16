MOVES- Amundi Asset Management, Citigroup

BRIEF-BancFirst files for potential stock shelf
* BancFirst Corp files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iK9S2Y) Further company coverage:
Oct 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD LIFE
Guy Jubb, one of Europe's leading corporate governance champions, is to retire from his role as head of governance and stewardship at British funds firm Standard Life Investments, the company said on Friday.
AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
European asset management company Amundi said it appointed Gottfried Hoerich CEO of its German branch Amundi Deutschland.
CITIGROUP
The bank has reshuffled its Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa debt capital markets team in London to streamline its coverage and create clearer accountability in the sub-regions, IFR reported, citing an internal memo.
SANTANDER
Peter Bulbrook has been appointed as head of loan syndication at Santander. The London-based role will bring loan syndication closer to Santander's debt capital markets activity, including debt origination and structuring.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
