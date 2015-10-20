REFILE-MOVES-BNP Paribas, William Blair, ING Groep, Amundi

(Correct to "BNP Paribas" from "BNP Pribas" in headline)

Oct 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** BNP PARIBAS SA

The bank appointed Frederic Janbon, its former global head of fixed income, as head of its investment management arm.

** WILLIAM BLAIR

The investment bank hired Michael Collinson as managing director for its European banking business and consumer and retail investment banking team in London.

** ING GROEP NV

The Amsterdam-based bank said it hired Dominique LeMaire to head its new high-yield joint venture.

** AMUNDI

The European asset manager said it named Alessandro Varaldo chief executive officer of its Italian division Amundi SGR.

** SOURCE UK SERVICES LTD

The European exchange-traded products provider said Bhavick Patel had joined its UK coverage team.

** BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP

The UK-based actuaries and pensions consultancy service provider said it hired Sam West as flexible benefits consultant in its workplace health team.

** 1ST ADVANTAGE MORTGAGE

The mortgage division of real-estate and financial firm Draper and Kramer said Jeff Slater joined the company as executive vice president. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)