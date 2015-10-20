REFILE-MOVES-BNP Paribas, William Blair, ING Groep, Amundi

(Correct to "BNP Paribas" from "BNP Pribas" in headline)
** BNP PARIBAS SA
The bank appointed Frederic Janbon, its former global head
of fixed income, as head of its investment management
arm.
** WILLIAM BLAIR
The investment bank hired Michael Collinson as managing
director for its European banking business and consumer and
retail investment banking team in London.
** ING GROEP NV
The Amsterdam-based bank said it hired Dominique LeMaire to
head its new high-yield joint venture.
** AMUNDI
The European asset manager said it named Alessandro Varaldo
chief executive officer of its Italian division Amundi SGR.
** SOURCE UK SERVICES LTD
The European exchange-traded products provider said Bhavick
Patel had joined its UK coverage team.
** BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP
The UK-based actuaries and pensions consultancy service
provider said it hired Sam West as flexible benefits consultant
in its workplace health team.
** 1ST ADVANTAGE MORTGAGE
The mortgage division of real-estate and financial firm
Draper and Kramer said Jeff Slater joined the company as
executive vice president.
