MOVES-Citi, Prudential, Henderson Global, Amundi

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** CITIGROUP INC
The bank said it hired one executive each from Bank of New York Mellon Corp and JP Morgan Chase & Co to its custody and fund services organization.
** PRUDENTIAL PLC
The chief executive of insurer Prudential's UK and Europe business, Jackie Hunt, has left with immediate effect.
** HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS
The asset management company owned by Henderson Group Plc hired two executives from Brookfield Investment Management as part of its plans to create a dedicated North American property equities team.
** AMUNDI
The European asset manager said it hired Franck du Plessix as chief executive of its Czech Republic unit, IKS KB.
** BORDIER UK
The asset management firm appointed Paul Kelly business development manager.
** BRAVURA SOLUTIONS
The Sydney-based provider of transfer agency and wealth management services, said it appointed Ian Wilkinson as director of project management. (Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.