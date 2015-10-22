MOVES- BNP Paribas, BTG, Normura, Hiscox, Ernst & Young

Oct 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS

The French bank said Stephen Briggs is retiring this week after a 32-year career as a metals analyst in the financial sector.

GRUPO BTG PACTUAL SA

Latin America's largest independent investment bank tapped Guillermo Ortiz to be chairman of its unit in Mexico. Ortiz, a 67-year-old former Mexican central bank governor, will join the company on Jan. 1 and will be based in Mexico City.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The investment bank appointed Johnny Heng as chief investment officer of its wealth management unit in Asia, excluding Japan.

CLYDESDALE BANK PLC

The Scottish bank said it appointed David Bennett as deputy chairman and a non-executive director.

HISCOX LTD

The specialist insurer appointed Rick Wong as national broker relations manager and David Bailey as Southwest regional executive for Hiscox USA.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The accounting services firm said it had made seven appointments, including four executive directors and two principals.

TILNEY BESTINVEST

The London-based investment and financial planning group appointed Harry Morgan as director for key clients in Scotland. (Compiled by Natalie Grover)