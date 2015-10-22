MOVES- BNP Paribas, BTG, Normura, Hiscox, Ernst & Young

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of Trump's inauguration
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.
Oct 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP PARIBAS
The French bank said Stephen Briggs is retiring this week after a 32-year career as a metals analyst in the financial sector.
GRUPO BTG PACTUAL SA
Latin America's largest independent investment bank tapped Guillermo Ortiz to be chairman of its unit in Mexico. Ortiz, a 67-year-old former Mexican central bank governor, will join the company on Jan. 1 and will be based in Mexico City.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The investment bank appointed Johnny Heng as chief investment officer of its wealth management unit in Asia, excluding Japan.
CLYDESDALE BANK PLC
The Scottish bank said it appointed David Bennett as deputy chairman and a non-executive director.
HISCOX LTD
The specialist insurer appointed Rick Wong as national broker relations manager and David Bailey as Southwest regional executive for Hiscox USA.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The accounting services firm said it had made seven appointments, including four executive directors and two principals.
TILNEY BESTINVEST
The London-based investment and financial planning group appointed Harry Morgan as director for key clients in Scotland. (Compiled by Natalie Grover)
Jan 20 The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Friday that it would file a petition for some Boeing Co workers with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to vote on union representation.
Jan 20 Schlumberger NV reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as oil producers put more land rigs back to work in North America and prices for oilfield services recovered slightly in the region.