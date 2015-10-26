MOVES-Willis, Banca IMI, BNP, AXA Investment Managers

Oct 26 The following financial services industry
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS
The world's oldest insurance broker appointed Mary O'Connor
as chief executive of Willis GB's financial lines division.
BANCA IMI
The investment bank of Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo
has named Alberto Viarengo as head of debt markets,
running the bank's origination and syndicate businesses across
Europe, the United States and emerging markets.
BNP PARIBAS SA
Kai Harden has resigned from BNP Paribas where he was
co-head of financial institutions group debt capital markets for
Germany, Austria and Switzerland, a source close to the matter
said.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed
Simon Weston as senior equity fund manager in its Hong Kong
office.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The human resources services provider hired three
consultants to bolster its global hedge fund research and
advisory capabilities.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)