MOVES-Macquarie Investment, AmEx, IG Group, TPG Capital

MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd
appointed Gillian Evans head of UK institutional distribution,
based in London.
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
The online trading company said it appointed Daniel Williams
global head of internal audit.
HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS
The asset management arm of Henderson Group Plc
appointed Alex Mander associate director for its institutional
business, to work with UK-based consultants.
AMERICAN EXPRESS CO
The credit card issuer said Doug Buckminster would head its
newly created global consumer services group, effective
immediately.
HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of the HSBC Group appointed Puneet Chaddha
chief executive of its Singapore unit.
TPG CAPITAL LP
Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc co-president Jon
Winkelried will join TPG Capital as co-chief executive, the
latest example of a private equity firm seeking to grow and
expand its operations through a high-profile hire.
(Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)