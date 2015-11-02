MOVES-StanChart, Aon, Rathbone, Fitch

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank has appointed Alasdair Warren its new head of corporate and investment banking for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, sources familiar with the matter said.
STANDARD CHARTERED
The bank appointed Julian Wynter chief executive for the United Arab Emirates.
AON PLC
The company's unit that provides human capital and management consulting services, Aon Hewitt, said it appointed five UK-based partners to its global consulting business.
FITCH RATINGS
The credit rating agency said it had appointed Deutsche Bank executive Jeff Horvath its chief compliance officer.
NAPIER PARK GLOBAL CAPITAL
The independent alternative asset management firm has appointed Ned May a director in its private equity group, Napier Park Financial Partners.
TILNEY BESTINVEST
The investment and financial planning group said Nicholas Nicol has joined the firm's financial planning team.
RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC
Investment services company Rathbone Investment Management, part of Rathbone Brothers, appointed Natalie Merrens as head of investment solutions for Rathbone Private Office.
BAILLIE GIFFORD
The Edinburgh-based investment management partnership appointed Tom Slater head of its North American team, replacing interim team leader Gary Robinson.
VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management firm appointed Joanna Poon as client service manager for Asia Pacific region. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)
