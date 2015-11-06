MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Marsh, Towry

Nov 6 The following financial services industry
** DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Germany's biggest bank appointed Annett Viehweg as
chairwoman of the board at Deutsche Bank Ltd Russia.
** MARSH
The insurance broker, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc
, named Maurits Quarles van Ufford as senior client
executive to its global commodity trading platform (GCTP).
** TOWRY
The UK-based wealth management firm said it appointed Wadham
Downing as its chief financial officer, replacing Paul Wright,
who will retire in June.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)