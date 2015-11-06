MOVES- Deutsche Bank, Marsh, Towry

Nov 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Germany's biggest bank appointed Annett Viehweg as chairwoman of the board at Deutsche Bank Ltd Russia.

** MARSH

The insurance broker, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc , named Maurits Quarles van Ufford as senior client executive to its global commodity trading platform (GCTP).

** TOWRY

The UK-based wealth management firm said it appointed Wadham Downing as its chief financial officer, replacing Paul Wright, who will retire in June. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)