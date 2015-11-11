MOVES- Lloyds Banking, State Street Global, Barnett Waddingham

UPDATE 1-Speculators pare back long U.S. dollar bets for 2nd straight week-CFTC, Reuters

(Adds details on dollar and Mexican peso contracts, analyst comments, table, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Jan 20 Speculators reduced long bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, as investors continued to pare back overextended positions on the greenback and worried about U.S. President Donald Trump's trade and currency policies. The value of the dollar's net long position was $24.44 billion in the week ended Jan. 17, from $24.95 billion the