MOVES- Lloyds Banking, State Street Global, Barnett Waddingham

Nov 11 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC
The commercial banking division of Europe's second-biggest
bank by market value appointed Michael Bond a mid-markets
relationship director for its technology, media and
telecommunications team in London.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management arm of State Street Corp named
Altaf Kassam as EMEA head of investment strategy and research at
its Investment Solutions Group (ISG).
BARNETT WADDINGHAM
The UK actuarial firm appointed Scott Cameron associate in
its newly launched risk management practice.
(Compiled by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)