MOVES- Bank of America, BNY Mellon, SIX Swiss Exchange, Mastercard

Nov 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

Switzerland's principal stock exchange appointed Christoph Landis as division CEO.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The bank named David Leitch global general counsel, replacing Gary Lynch.

MASTERCARD INC

The global payments processor named Ed Mclaughlin as chief information officer and said its chief innovation officer Garry Lyons will now lead the digital payments and Mastercard labs organizations. Mastercard chief marketing officer Raja Rajamannar will add communications to his responsibilities and Chris Monteiro will become chief communications and digital marketing officer.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed Valerie Frohly as global head of corporate communications.

ALSBRIDGE

The management consulting firm named Elesh Khakhar managing director for its UK office.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp , named Rob Klingensmith wealth director in its Washington office.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The wholly owned global asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc, appointed Andrew Rankin as an implementation portfolio manager to its transition management team in EMEA.

NORTHERN TRUST HEDGE FUND SERVICES

A unit of Chicago, Illinois-based financial holding company, Northern Trust Corp named Ali Sheikh as head of its hedge fund services business in Asia-Pacific.

CAPITAL GROUP

The Los Angeles-based global investment management firm appointed Dominik Schubert as business development associate institutional for Germany and Austria.

CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LTD

The Australian financial services company appointed Alan Fisher as a non-executive director and chairperson of the board, after chairperson Rick Nelson stepped down. Alan is currently the chairperson of Australian Renewable Fuels Ltd, a non-executive director of IDT Australia Ltd and managing director of both DMC Corporate Pty Ltd and Fisher Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd. Non-executive director Matthew Kidman has also stepped down.

CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD

The Shenzhen, Guangdong-headquartered commercial lender said its independent non-executive director Guo Xuemeng has resigned. Her resignation will take effect only after a new independent non-executive director has been elected, China Merchants Bank said. (Compiled by Rachel Chitra and Kshitiz Goliya in Bangalore)