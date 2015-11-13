MOVES- CME Group, HSBC, Tryg, Legal & General

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CME GROUP INC
The holding company for Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc and other exchanges has extended its employment contracts with Chairman and President Terry Duffy and Chief Executive Phupinder Gill. CME has extended Gill and Duffy's contract through Dec. 31.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Europe's biggest lender said on Friday board member Heidi Miller would take the chairmanship of HSBC North America at the end of 2015 as Rona Fairhead steps down.
TRYG
The Denmark-based insurance company said Chief Financial Officer Tor Magne Lonnum had resigned to work as CFO for Montreal-based loyalty analytics company Aimia Inc.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
The British insurer said its chairman John Stewart planned to retire in 2016, following the appointment of a successor.
BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD
The Bermuda-based reinsurer appointed Greg Garside chief financial officer, replacing Michael Paquette, who resigned.
WSFS FINANCIAL CORP
The Wilmington, Delaware-based financial holding company hired Kevin Thompson as chief financial officer. Thompson earlier worked as senior vice president in corporate finance at Zions Bancorporation.
SUSSEX PARTNERS
The UK-based advisory firm focused on alternative investments hired Filippo Montalbano as managing director in its Zurich office.
GAM
The investment manager hired Mark Willmott to head its UK institutional business. (Compiled by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.