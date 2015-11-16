MOVES- Nomura, MSCI, M&G, Martin Currie Asia

Nov 16 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Monday.
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The Japanese investment bank said it has hired three
managing directors for its emerging markets group in the
Americas.
MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAINED TRUST PLC
The investment firm named Martin Shenfield as a
non-executive director, effective Nov. 11.
MSCI INC
The index provider appointed Alvise Munari managing director
and head of client coverage in the EMEA region.
M&G REAL ESTATE
The real estate fund management arm of M&G Investment has
appointed Olivier Vellay head of investment for continental
Europe.
ONE CHARLES PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
Former Bank of America Merrill Lynch advisers Paul
Squarcia and Erik Wallin, who managed about $500 million in
assets at the bank, have launched One Charles Private Wealth
Management LLC, a investment advisory firm.
(Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)