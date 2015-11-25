MOVES- UBS, Standard Chartered, Oppenheimer, Towers Watson

Nov 25 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS GROUP AG
The Swiss bank appointed Edmund Koh to head its wealth
management business for Asia Pacific. Koh, currently head of the
Zurich-based bank's wealth management unit in Southeast Asia and
Asia Pacific hub, will take over from Kathryn Shih on Jan.
1.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank appointed Rehan Shaikh as chief executive of
Standard Chartered Saadiq, the bank's global Islamic banking
business.
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC
Oppenheimer has hired Samir Patel as a director and credit
desk analyst within its European subsidiary, where he will be
tasked with building up the firm's high-yield primary and
secondary business.
PEMBERTON ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LTD
The asset management company has hired Helen Richards as
head of compliance. Richards joins from Neuberger Berman Europe,
where she was chief compliance officer.
UNIGESTION
The Geneva-based asset management firm appointed David Latto
senior vice president, portfolio manager within its equities
team.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The human resources services provider appointed Duncan Higgs
to its delegated investment team.
(Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)