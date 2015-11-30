MOVES-Piper Jaffray, Mizuho International, AXA IM, Prime Partners

(Adds Piper Jaffray)
PIPER JAFFRAY
The investment bank and asset management company hired Keith
Anderson as managing director for its healthcare investment
banking group.
MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC
Japanese lender Mizuho Financial Group Inc's
UK-based securities and investment banking arm named A.J.
Davidson managing director, head of EMEA financial institutions
and risk solutions.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS (AXA IM)
The unit of French insurer AXA Group hired Devan
Chau as senior trader in its trading and securities financing
team in Hong Kong.
PRIME PARTNERS S.A.
The Swiss wealth management firm named Francois Savary as
chief investment officer, effective Jan. 1.
