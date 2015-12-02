MOVES-Barclays, Towers Watson, Investec Wealth, Mercer

Fruitless search for MH370 could mean bountiful catches for fishermen
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
(Adds CME Group, Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Barclays)
Dec 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
New Chief Executive Jes Staley has approached his former JPMorgan colleague Blythe Masters to run the British bank's investment bank division, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
CME GROUP INC
The futures market operator's executive director for metals products, Harriet Hunnable, will leave the company later this month, a CME spokesman said.
GRUPO BTG PACTUAL SA
Founding partners took control of the Brazilian investment bank from jailed financier André Esteves on Wednesday in an attempt to distance the firm from the most sweeping corruption investigation in the country's history.
JANUS CAPITAL GROUP INC
Janus Capital's bond chief Gibson Smith will leave in March, and his role will be split among other executives at the Denver asset manager, the company said.
VIENNA INSURANCE
Chief Executive Peter Hagen will leave the company at the end of December over strategic differences and will be succeeded by Donau Versicherung chief Elisabeth Stadler, the insurer said.
TOWERS WATSON & Co
The global professional services firm said it hired industry veterans Tim Mitchell and Ed Wilson as it expands its organizational design consulting and investment advice businesses.
INVESTEC WEALTH & INVESTMENT
The firm, which is a part of Investec Plc, named Cameron Kinnaird a senior investment director.
MERCER
The unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos appointed Wayne Davidson a senior consultant in its investment business in London.
PICTET GROUP
The company's wealth management arm named Frederik Ducrozet as a senior economist in its asset allocation and macro research team.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm, which is a part of diversified financial services company MassMutual Financial Group, has hired David Nowakowski as director of research, fixed income. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)
* Commercial fishing operators await release of MH370 search data
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)