MOVES-HSBC, Jupiter Fund Management

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Oliver Duff has left his position as HSBC's head of European capital financing and is expected to launch a new senior loan fund, banking sources said.
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC
The fund management group said it had hired Jason Pidcock to manage its Asian income fund, which would be launched in February. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* Files for offering of $13.8 million principal amount of our 6.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iS1DNA Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.