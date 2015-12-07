MOVES-Northern Trust, Danske Bank, Sainsbury's Bank, TH Real Estate

Dec 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The U.S.-based wealth management company appointed Belinda Burgess as head of its Channel Islands office.

DANSKE BANK A/S

The bank appointed Las Olsen as chief economist effective immediately, the bank said in a statement.

SAINSBURY'S BANK PLC

The unit of British supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc appointed David Jones as chief customer officer.

TH REAL ESTATE

The investment management company named Harry Tan as head of research for Asia-Pacific.

PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The investment manager named Rory McPherson as head of investment strategy, a newly created role. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)