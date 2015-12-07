MOVES-Northern Trust, Danske Bank, Sainsbury's Bank, TH Real Estate

Dec 7 The following financial services industry
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The U.S.-based wealth management company appointed Belinda
Burgess as head of its Channel Islands office.
DANSKE BANK A/S
The bank appointed Las Olsen as chief economist effective
immediately, the bank said in a statement.
SAINSBURY'S BANK PLC
The unit of British supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc
appointed David Jones as chief customer officer.
TH REAL ESTATE
The investment management company named Harry Tan as head of
research for Asia-Pacific.
PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The investment manager named Rory McPherson as head of
investment strategy, a newly created role.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)